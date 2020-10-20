25-year-old Stabbed to Death Over Money Dispute While Playing Cards in Delhi

A 25-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by another man following a quarrel between the two over losing money while playing cards on Tuesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Vicky Gupta, a resident of Sangam Vihar, they added.

The Govindpuri police station was informed that Gupta was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital with stab injuries on his chest and declared brought dead. The deceased's brother, Kuldeep Gupta, who is an autorickshaw driver, told the police that a quarrel broke out between his brother and one Vishwajeet over losing money while playing cards, following which the accused stabbed his brother with a knife in front of the Bengali Colony, near the forest pond, Tughlaqabad village.

The accused and the victim had an argument and in a fit of rage, Vishwajeet stabbed Gupta, a senior police officer said. "We have registered a murder case and arrested Vishwajeet, a resident of the Bengali Colony, Tughlaqabad. The weapon used in the commission of crime has also been recovered," Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Kumar Gyanesh said.

The accused was previously involved in six cases, including those related to dacoity, robbery and the Arms Act, the police said.