25-year-old Woman Abducted and Raped by 7 Men in Haryana
In her complaint to the police, the 25-year-old victim alleged that Raju and Sonu came to her house on June 22 and gave her a drink laced with some intoxicants.
Kaithal (Haryana): A married woman was allegedly abducted and raped by seven men in Kalayat sub-division here, police said Friday.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
