English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-Year-Old Woman Forced to Drink Liquor, Gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh
The woman was forced to drink liquor on Wednesday following which she was allegedly raped by two men.
Image for representation only. (Mir Suhail/ News18 Creatives)
Loading...
Muzaffarnagar: A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being forced to drink liquor at Nasirpur village in the district, police said Thursday.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sube Singh, the woman was hired by two men to work as a labourer in a field. She was forced to drink liquor on Wednesday following which she was allegedly raped by these men, he said.
The woman has been sent for a medical examination, police said. A case has been registered against the accused and a search is underway, they said.
According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sube Singh, the woman was hired by two men to work as a labourer in a field. She was forced to drink liquor on Wednesday following which she was allegedly raped by these men, he said.
The woman has been sent for a medical examination, police said. A case has been registered against the accused and a search is underway, they said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika on Ranveer: Feels Great to Find Someone Who Puts You Before Himself
- Mogul: Aamir Khan Quits Film on Gulshan Kumar, Director Subhash Kapoor Responds
- Nokia 8110 4G Banana Phone With KaiOS Launched For Rs 5,999 And The Nostalgia Continues
- Following Tanushree Dutta’s Complaint, FIR Lodged Against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya
- This School In Odisha Has Been Operating From A Hut for the Past Fifteen Years
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...