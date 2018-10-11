25-Year-Old Woman Forced to Drink Liquor, Gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men after being forced to drink liquor at Nasirpur village in the district, police said Thursday.According to Station House Officer (SHO) Sube Singh, the woman was hired by two men to work as a labourer in a field. She was forced to drink liquor on Wednesday following which she was allegedly raped by these men, he said.The woman has been sent for a medical examination, police said. A case has been registered against the accused and a search is underway, they said.