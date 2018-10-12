GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Wire Tied Around Neck In Delhi Hotel

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

PTI

Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:08 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Wire Tied Around Neck In Delhi Hotel
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The body of a 25-year-old woman, with a telephone wire wrapped around her neck, was found inside a hotel room in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday, police said.

The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body, they said.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.

Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.
A case has been registered and a probe in underway, they said
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...