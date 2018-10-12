25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Wire Tied Around Neck In Delhi Hotel

: The body of a 25-year-old woman, with a telephone wire wrapped around her neck, was found inside a hotel room in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday, police said.The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body, they said.The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.A case has been registered and a probe in underway, they said