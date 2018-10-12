English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-Year-Old Woman Found Dead With Wire Tied Around Neck In Delhi Hotel
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.
Representative image.
Loading...
New Delhi: The body of a 25-year-old woman, with a telephone wire wrapped around her neck, was found inside a hotel room in central Delhi's Paharganj area on Thursday, police said.
The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body, they said.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.
Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.
A case has been registered and a probe in underway, they said
The police were informed in the evening after the hotel staff spotted the body, they said.
The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead, a police officer said.
Police said the woman had checked into the hotel in the afternoon with a man, who is missing since the time of incident.
A case has been registered and a probe in underway, they said
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- New 2019 Suzuki Jimny Compact SUV First Look Review - Paris Motor Show 2018
- Jalebi Movie Review: Rhea Chakraborty, Varun Mitra’s Tale of a Tasteless Journey
- Tumbbad Movie Review: A Visually Stunning Tale of Greed, Courage and Prophecies
- Royal Enfield Interceptor, Continental GT 650 First Ride Review: A Different League
- Apple Gets Critical iPhone Technology in $600 Million Dialog Deal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...