25-year-old Woman Hacked to Death with Axe by Brother in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

A 25-year-old woman was hacked to death allegedly by her brother in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday. A verbal spat broke out between Indra and her brother Gagan Singh on Sunday night in Badopal village under the Pilibanga police station area over some issue, and the accused hit her with an axe in a fit of rage, killing her on the spot, they said.

The body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy on Monday, the police said. The woman's father has registered a case against his son, who is on the run, they said, adding that the matter was being probed.