English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
25-year-old Woman Tourist Found Dead with Stab Marks in Goa Hotel, Boyfriend Missing
The victim was from Himachal Pradesh who had checked into the hotel in the beach village of Arpora on April 20, along with her boyfriend, who could not be traced.
Representative image.
Loading...
Panaji: A 25-year-old woman tourist from Himachal Pradesh was found murdered in a room at a starred hotel in North Goa on Saturday, police sources said.
The victim was identified as Alka Saini, from Himachal Pradesh who had checked into the hotel in the beach village of Arpora on April 20, along with her boyfriend, who could not be traced now, a police source said.
"Her body was found by hotel's maintenance staff after they entered the room for cleaning on Saturday. We have found stab marks on her neck," the source said, adding that the body has been sent to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for post mortem.
While top police officials are tight-lipped and refused to comment, police sources also said that the hotel's CCTV camera showed two persons exiting the room sometime before the body was discovered by the hotel staff.
"Police parties have been dispatched to look for the duo. We have also alerted police personnel posted at bus stations, railway stations, the Dabolim International Airport and border check points," the source said.
A case of murder has been registered at the Anjuna police station.
The victim was identified as Alka Saini, from Himachal Pradesh who had checked into the hotel in the beach village of Arpora on April 20, along with her boyfriend, who could not be traced now, a police source said.
"Her body was found by hotel's maintenance staff after they entered the room for cleaning on Saturday. We have found stab marks on her neck," the source said, adding that the body has been sent to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for post mortem.
While top police officials are tight-lipped and refused to comment, police sources also said that the hotel's CCTV camera showed two persons exiting the room sometime before the body was discovered by the hotel staff.
"Police parties have been dispatched to look for the duo. We have also alerted police personnel posted at bus stations, railway stations, the Dabolim International Airport and border check points," the source said.
A case of murder has been registered at the Anjuna police station.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
-
Thursday 25 April , 2019
Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
-
Friday 26 April , 2019
Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
-
Wednesday 24 April , 2019
War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
-
Tuesday 23 April , 2019
Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Avengers: Endgame, Watch Early Reactions To Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans' Starrer
Thursday 25 April , 2019 Urmila Matondkar Campaigns In North Mumbai Constituency
Friday 26 April , 2019 Elections 2019: PM Modi Files Nomination from Varanasi, Allies Gather for Show of Strength
Wednesday 24 April , 2019 War Of Words: Gambhir, Atishi And Lovely Battle It Out for East Delhi
Tuesday 23 April , 2019 Sunny Deol Joins BJP: Can He Work Bollywood Magic in Gurdaspur?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Avengers Endgame Earns Rs 2,130 Crore in Two Days, Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra Gets Delayed
- Avengers Endgame and CID Actor Dayanand Shetty are Breaking the Internet with Memes
- Samajwadi Party & Press Information Bureau Share Avengers Endgame Themed Posts
- Idris Elba and Partner Sabrina Dhowre Secretly Marry in Morocco
- Game of Thrones' 'Mother Of Dragons' Emilia Clarke Goes Undercover as 'Jon Snow' to Prank Fans
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results