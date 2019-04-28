25-year-old Woman Tourist Found Dead with Stab Marks in Goa Hotel, Boyfriend Missing

A 25-year-old woman tourist from Himachal Pradesh was found murdered in a room at a starred hotel in North Goa on Saturday, police sources said.The victim was identified as Alka Saini, from Himachal Pradesh who had checked into the hotel in the beach village of Arpora on April 20, along with her boyfriend, who could not be traced now, a police source said."Her body was found by hotel's maintenance staff after they entered the room for cleaning on Saturday. We have found stab marks on her neck," the source said, adding that the body has been sent to the Goa Medical College near Panaji for post mortem.While top police officials are tight-lipped and refused to comment, police sources also said that the hotel's CCTV camera showed two persons exiting the room sometime before the body was discovered by the hotel staff."Police parties have been dispatched to look for the duo. We have also alerted police personnel posted at bus stations, railway stations, the Dabolim International Airport and border check points," the source said.A case of murder has been registered at the Anjuna police station.