1-min read

25-yr-old Killed, His 8 Friends Injured in Meghalaya After Mob Attack on Suspicion of Witchcraft

A total of 27 people were arrested on Monday night in connection with the incident at Pashang village, when the nine picnickers were attacked with sticks, iron rods and stones while they were returning to Shillong in a vehicle, police said.

PTI

Updated:March 10, 2020, 7:26 PM IST
25-yr-old Killed, His 8 Friends Injured in Meghalaya After Mob Attack on Suspicion of Witchcraft
Rumours were doing the rounds that a group of cult worshippers was moving around in the area in a car, police said. (Representative Image)

Shillong: A 25-year-old man died after he and his friends were attacked by a mob on the suspicion of practising witchcraft in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district, police said on Tuesday. Eight people suffered injuries in the assault.

A total of 27 people, including two minors, were arrested on Monday night in connection with the incident at Pashang village, when the nine picnickers were attacked with sticks, iron rods and stones while they were returning to Shillong in a vehicle, police said.

Rumours were doing the rounds that a group of cult worshippers was moving around in the area in a car, they said.

"The group had gone to Syntung for picnic and on their way back to Shillong on Sunday night, they were waylaid by the mob near Pashang area and assaulted," Assistant Inspector General of Police Gabriel Iangrai said.

One person, hailing from Madanrting area, was declared brought-dead at Shillong Civil Hospital, he said, adding, two others were seriously injured.

Six members of the group had managed to escape to a nearby jungle with minor injuries, from where they were rescued by police on Monday.

