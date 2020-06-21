25-yr-old Man Arrested by UP Anti-Terrorism Squad in J-K's Ramban: Report

A 25-year-old man was arrested by a Uttar Pradesh police team in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Sunday in connection with a case related to waging war against the country, sources said.



Salman Khursheed Wani (25), resident of Maitra village of Ramban, surrendered to the local police and was subsequently handed over to the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh after completion of necessary formalities, they said.



The sources said Wani was reportedly in contact with Muhammad Inamul, a resident of Bareilly, who was arrested last week by the UP ATS for allegedly trying to convince young people, through various social media platforms, to join terrorist organisations.



Wani's family members, however, claimed that he had returned from Noida recently after three months of training under a skill development programme.



"He is not affiliated with any terrorist organisation and in fact, was suffering from mental illness over the past seven years. We have handed over his medical prescriptions to the ATS team for scrutiny," one of the family members said.