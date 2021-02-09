25-Yr-Old Man Beaten, Stripped Naked Over Relationship With Woman in Rajasthan

A mob in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district thrashed and stripped naked a 25-year-old man for his relationship with a woman. The incident which took place on Monday came to light when a video of the assault was circulated all over social media.

After the video went viral on social media, the state police approached the victim to record his statement. The police said seven people have been booked for the assault.

Recounting the incident, the victim told the police that he was married but after

breaking ties with his estranged wife, he developed a relationship with a woman from a nearby village who was also separated from her husband.

The two had plans to marry meanwhile, the man had given a mobile phone to the woman so that they could regularly keep in contact.

He added that when the phone stopped working on February 6, he had no option but to visit the woman’s village to give her a new one. This was when one of the woman’s relatives saw him and started beating him.

The man was stripped and beaten until he started bleeding profusely from his nose and private parts.

“There were injury marks all over his body. The accused also held the victim hostage for four hours. The victim told us that one of the accused made a video of the incident and circulated it on social media to defame him. The accused also threatened the victim that they would kill him if he met the woman again.” the police was quoted saying to Hindustan Times.

Many cases of mob violence have also been previously reported from the state of Rajasthan. In an earlier incident, a man was allegedly stripped naked, thrashed, and had his hair chopped off by 3 men who accused him of stealing a goat, in a village in Jhalawar on June 13, 2020.

The accused had also demanded Rs 1 Lakh from him and made a video of the entire incident with the motive of blackmailing him in the future.