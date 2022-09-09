250 Drones Light Up Sky in Air at India Gate to Celebrate Netaji's Life, Legacy

A swarm of drones lit up the night sky over India Gate complex on Friday showcasing the life and legacy of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and celebrating the newly-unveiled grand statue of Netaji, a senior official said.

“A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji,” the senior official of Culture Ministry told PTI.

The drones took to air in phases and made eight different formations.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and also the redeveloped Central Vista.

Addressing the event at the inauguration of Kartavya Path, PM Modi had announced that a drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be organised for next three days and urged people to visit, take selfies at the newly redeveloped Central Vista.

(With Inputs from PTI)

