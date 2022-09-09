CHANGE LANGUAGE
250 Drones Light Up Sky in Air at India Gate to Celebrate Netaji's Life, Legacy
1-MIN READ

250 Drones Light Up Sky in Air at India Gate to Celebrate Netaji's Life, Legacy

News18.com

Last Updated: September 09, 2022, 22:06 IST

New Delhi, India

A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. (ANI)

A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. (ANI)

The drones took to air in phases and made eight different formations

A swarm of drones lit up the night sky over India Gate complex on Friday showcasing the life and legacy of freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose and celebrating the newly-unveiled grand statue of Netaji, a senior official said.

“A total of 250 drones will be used, and the last formation will be of the new grand statue unveiled by the Prime Minister on Thursday. The drone show will depict the life and legacy of Netaji,” the senior official of Culture Ministry told PTI.

The drones took to air in phases and made eight different formations.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated a 28-feet statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and also the redeveloped Central Vista.

Addressing the event at the inauguration of Kartavya Path, PM Modi had announced that a drone show on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be organised for next three days and urged people to visit, take selfies at the newly redeveloped Central Vista.

 (With Inputs from PTI)

Tags:
first published:September 09, 2022, 21:53 IST
last updated:September 09, 2022, 22:06 IST