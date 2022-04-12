250 Fire Control Rooms Set Up Across Jammu and Kashmir for Prevention and Control of Forest Fires

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has established around 250 fire control rooms across the union territory for prevention and control of forest fires triggered by increasing temperatures, officials said on Monday. Principal chief conservator of forests Mohit Gera said uncontrolled forest fires not only cause resource degradation but also contribute to global warming and climate change.

He said the incidences of forest fires are increasing due to rising temperatures and dry conditions prevailing in the UT and most of the fires are triggered by human error. Hence, the forest department has established around 250 fire control rooms across UT of J-K and involved PRIs and local people in prevention and control of forest fires, he said.

