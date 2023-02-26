CHANGE LANGUAGE
250 Houses in UP's Mainpuri Served Demolition Notice
250 Houses in UP's Mainpuri Served Demolition Notice

IANS

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 14:24 IST

Mainpuri, India

Officials pasted notices on the houses demanding an explanation for the illegal construction. (IANS photo)

Officials pasted notices on the houses demanding an explanation for the illegal construction. (IANS photo)

Since construction work is ongoing in a submergence area, officials pasted notices on the houses located there demanding an explanation for the illegal construction

Nearly 250 houses built in the submergence area of Mainpuri district have been served demolition notices on behalf of the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) as part of an anti-encroachment drive in the area.

Since construction work is ongoing in the area, officials pasted notices on the houses demanding an explanation for the illegal construction.

SDM (Sadar) Navodita Sharma said: “Construction in the submergence area is strictly prohibited as the water can cause a lot of destruction. However, it was observed that people are building illegal houses there."

The residents are in panic and claimed that they have purchased the land. They said that they would be rendered homeless if their houses are demolished.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:February 26, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated:February 26, 2023, 14:24 IST
