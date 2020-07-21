250 Kg Gold Brought in Diplomatic Baggage in a Year, Say NIA Officials on Kerala Smuggling Case

The NIA sleuths investigating the Kerala gold smuggling case say the racket may have been part of a systematic conspiracy to destabilise India's economy as they estimate that 250 kg of gold was smuggled into the country by using some employees of the United Arab Emirates diplomatic mission since July 2019.

"Terrorism is not just about carrying out bomb blasts or providing arms and ammunitions. Under UAPA, there is a broad definition of terrorism and terror financing. The suspicion is that this was being done to monetarily destabilise India," an officer in the know about investigation told News18.

Two parallel investigations in the case are currently underway. While the Customs Department is investigating violation of the Customs Act, the National Investigation Agency is looking at the possibility of larger conspiracy - the purpose of the gold smugglers, whether it was for personal benefits or to “destabilise India”.

Sources in Customs Department have said that 180 Kg of gold could have been smuggled since July last year in 20 different consignments via the diplomatic route. But NIA officials, who are also looking at the same timeline, said the amount of gold smuggled in could be around 250 kg.

"The modus operandi was the same each time, to use the diplomatic baggage of the UAE attaché," a source said.

The NIA has arrested four persons while the Customs have nabbed 13 people so far in connection with the gold smuggling case after the seizure of 30 kg of the yellow metal from the Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5.

Swapna Suresh, a key accused in the case, has told NIA that the entire smuggling racket was being carried out at the behest of Sandeep Nair, another accused in NIA custody.

While Swapna Suresh and Sarith, the accused from whom the gold was initially seized at the airport, were associated with the UAE consulate, Sandeep Nair is a businessman based in Kerala.

"She was not cooperating initially but in subsequent rounds of questioning Swapna put the entire onus on Sandeep. They have known each other for years," the official told News18. NIA, however, is not yet treating any of the accused in custody as the kingpin since the investigation is still in early stages.

The NIA team is also waiting for official word on arrest of one Faisal Fareed from Dubai. Fareed, who hails from Thrissur, is a resident of Dubai. He is suspected to be the point of origin of the gold filled bags that were flown in from Dubai to Kerala.