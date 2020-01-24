250 Passengers Screened at Hyderabad Airport for Coronavirus, No Cases Found
According to the WHO, Common symptoms of Coronavirus include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
A thermal screeening device checks passengers arriving from China at the Kolkata airport on Tuesday. (PTI)
Hyderabad: About 250 passengers coming from Hong Kong underwent thermal screening at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here following outbreak of the novel coronavirus in China, officials said on Friday.
No cases were found when screening was done on Thursday, they said.
"We are doing thermal imaging for screening passengers coming from Hong Kong and necessary equipment have been put up.
Hyderabad does not have direct flight connectivity with China," Airport Health Officer Dr Anuradha Medoju, she told PTI.
According to her, even airlines have started asking the passengers to give a self-declaration if they have any symptoms of fever, cough, cold or sneezing, among others.
If there are suspected cases they will be referred to state-run hospitals and their blood samples will be sent for analysis," she added.
We have not found any cases so far," she said. The coronavirus is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes, but the virus that has killed people in China is a novel strain and not seen before.
Common symptoms include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties, according to the WHO.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aditya Roy Kapur Denies Link Up and Marriage Rumours with Model Diva Dhawan
- You Need to Stop Whatever You're Doing to Hear This Ancient Mummy Speak
- Akanksha Puri Reportedly Breaks Up with Paras Chhabra, Mammootty is a Ruthless Moneylender in Shylock
- Apple Watch Heart Rate Monitor Detects Another Undiagnosed AFib Case
- Not Again, Kangana! Mothers Don't Birth Rapists, Sexist Social Conditioning Does