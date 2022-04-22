'250-yr-old Alwar Temple Razed' Under Demolition Drive; BJP Slams Cong Govt, Plaint Against MLA, SDM

Political slugfest has ensued in Rajasthan after three temples in Alwar were recently bulldozed to ‘remove enchroachments’. The opposition BJP has slammed the Congress government for demolishing the temples in the ‘name of development’ and a case has also been filed against a ruling party MLA.

Priest of the temple and the Brajbhoomi Vikas Parishad have registered a case against three people, including Rajgarh Congress MLA Johri Lal Meena and the SDM, at the Rajgarh police station, for ‘demolishing the temple in collaboration with the administration.’

The complaint alleges that a two-and-a-half hundred year-old temple was bulldozed but that its dome was demolished and the Shivling was destroyed with a cutter on April 17.

According to the complaint lodged on Thursday, three such temples were demolished by authorities.

Reacting to the development, BJP Amit Malviya slammed the Congress government for demolishing a ‘300-year-old Hindu temple in Alwar’ in the name of development.

“300 years old Shiva temple demolished in Alwar, Rajasthan, in the name of development,” Malviya said on Twitter.

He chastised Congress for offending Hindu sentiments. Speaking about the communal violence that erupted in Rajasthan’s Karauli and Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, he said, “Shedding tears on Karauli and Jahangirpuri and hurting Hindu faith – this is Congress’ secularism.”

The development comes amid high tensions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area after clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti rally this past week. A number of people have been arrested by police in the case.

The issue made national news again after an encroachment drive ensued on illegal houses in the area. But in relief for the residents of Jahangirpuri, the Supreme Court Thursday extended the stay on the drive till further orders, while pulling up the NDMC for continuing with the demolition despite the court’s direction to the contrary and warning it will take a “serious view”.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai issued notices to the Centre and others on the plea filed by the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind that claimed buildings of Muslims accused in Saturday’s riots were razed.

“Status quo to be maintained till further order…List after two weeks and pleadings to be completed till then,” the court ruled, after making trenchant comments over the way the demolition was conducted.

“We will take a serious view of the demolition which was carried out even after Supreme Court orders, even after NDMC Mayor was informed. We will take that up later,” the bench said.

