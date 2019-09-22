English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
2,500 Power Looms Units Shut in Tamil Nadu's Erode Protesting Yarn Rising Prices
According to Chitode Power Loom Owners Association that the prices of all counts of yarn were increasing every day, resulting in heavy loss.
This image is for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
Erode: Around 2,500 powerloom units in Chitode near here began an indefinite closure from Sunday protesting the rising prices of yarn.
They demanded that the central government fix the yarn price on a daily basis like petroleum products.
