25,000 Flats Can be Delivered in Three Months if Penalty is Waived, Builders Tell Yogi Adityanath

Noida(UP): Around 25,000 to 30,000 flats can be delivered to buyers within three months if local authorities in Noida and Greater Noida waive some dues to developers, a group of builders told Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday.

Adityanath, who arrived in Greater Noida this afternoon to review performance of local authorities, also held a meeting with buyers and builders separately to discuss their problems, in a bid to resolve the persisting delays in handing over of flats to owners in the region.

The interest of flat buyers is supreme to the Uttar Pradesh government and nobody would be allowed to harm them, the chief minister said after the meeting. During the meeting, he discussed the long drawn problems of delay in handing over of flats to owners.

The delegation of buyers included those who have invested in crises-hit projects of Jaypee Group, Amrapali and Supertech, an official statement said. "Adityanath told buyers that his government is getting an audit done for every builder. The process is in last phase. Our sympathies are with flat buyers. Had we not been serious, we would not have formed a committee and not talked to central government on this matter," it said.

"The interest of buyers is most important and nobody would be allowed to hurt them. Their problems will be resolved by whatever means. Government is ready to do whatever is possible and within two years all problems will be resolved. We want those who have got possession should also get registry of their property also," it said quoting Adityanath.

Prateek Group's Prashant Tiwari told PTI, "Chief Minister Adityanath was clear that the people have lost faith in builders and developers and that needs to be restored. He sought our views on what could be done to restore that lost confidence and ensure delivery of flats."

Tiwari, along with Eldeco's Pankaj Bajaj, Gaur Sons' Manoj Gaur were among two dozen builders who met the chief minister during the 45-meeting that ended around 10 pm. Officials of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) and district administration were also present during the meeting.

The builders told Adityanath that they have delivered about 85,000 flats in Noida and Greater Noida since the BJP government under his leadership came to power in Uttar Pradesh, Tiwari said.

"About 20,000 to 25,000 flats are ready to be delivered. If local authorities (NOIDA, GNIDA and YEIDA) can waive some penalties and interests that have accrued due to delay in projects and give us completion certificates and other requisite documents, these flats can be delivered within three months," he said.

The developers also suggested three measures to the chief minister which they thought can help restore normalcy in the sector in the region. "First, the recommendations of the D S Mishra Committee should be implemented. Then, work on projects was stopped for two years (2013-2015) in compliance with an order of the National Green Tribunal in view of the situation of the Okhla Bird Sanctuary at the time. Local authorities should not take interest for delay in delivery of projects in those cases," he said.

"Third, authorities set a certain time frame for delivery of flats, like its seven years here, and charge penalty after that. Our suggestion is that this time frame for delivery be enhanced so that builders who projects almost ready can approach authorities for getting completion certificate (CC). Because of penalty fear, builders do not take CC and hence more problem to buyers," he added.

Tiwari said authorities were reluctant to waive these charges and interests, but the chief minister has assured cooperation so that the problems of the buyers could be mitigated. "Buyers and builders have been in problem and if authorities are ready to do this bit then all problems could be resolved," he told PTI.​