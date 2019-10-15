Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

25,000 Home Guards to Lose Jobs in Uttar Pradesh as Govt Says Can’t Afford to Pay

Home Guards do not have any fixed monthly salary and are paid based on the number of days of duty. Till now they have been expected to work for 25 days but the government decreased it to 15 days.

PTI

Updated:October 15, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
25,000 Home Guards to Lose Jobs in Uttar Pradesh as Govt Says Can’t Afford to Pay
FIle photo og Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government is doing away with 25,000 home guards, saying the state cannot afford the new allowances the Supreme Court has asked it to pay. The daily allowance for the home guards is now Rs 672, up from the Rs 500 before the court order in July.

The government said this would have cost the state an extra expenditure of Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore every month. It, therefore, decided not to deploy home guards meant for security at police stations and traffic signals. The home guards are not permanent employees and are recruited on a casual basis.

Officials said a large number were taken on in April. The Supreme Court in July, however, meant a hike in the cost of deploying them. According to an order issued by Additional Director General (ADG) BP Jogdand, "The decision not to deploy 25,000 home guards was taken on August 28 this year in a meeting chaired by the Uttar Pradesh chief secretary."

The home guards were deployed through a government order dated April 3.

Home Guards do not have any fixed monthly salary and are paid based on the number of days of duty. Till now they have been expected to work for 25 days but the government decreased it to 15 days.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police OP Singh said this step has been taken due to the extra financial burden on the police department following the Supreme Court order and it is a temporary one.

"After the Supreme Court order, the police department would have had to bear the extra burden of Rs 10 to Rs 12 crore per month. This decision of not giving postings is a temporary one, and if and when required they will be called for duty," the DGP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram