252 Muslim Women Divorced Their Husbands in Last One Year: Report

As many as 252 Muslim women have taken divorce from their husbands in one year in Madhya Pradesh, according to a report. Many of them did not even take Mehar (alimony), the money or property which the wife is entitled to receive from the husband after divorce. However, many women came back to their in-laws’ homes after having consultations with experts. After The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019 commonly known as the Triple Talaq Act came into existence, women have become vocal for their rights and raising voices against domestic abuse.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar, from July last year to June this year, 252 women have taken divorce. These women do not want to live with their husbands at any cost. According to the report, 622 cases are pending with the consultation center of the Masjid Committee. Counseling session for those seeking divorce is being conducted by the Masjid Committee.

Aftab Ahmed, a counselor at the counseling center, said that ever since the triple talaq law has been enacted, women have become aware of their rights.

“Women themselves are coming to the centre to know the procedure of getting a divorce from their husbands. In many cases, it is being seen that divorce is taking place in just two or three months of the marriage. All these women are forgiving Mehar to end the marriage,” he said.

Ahmed said earlier six to eight women used to come for counseling, but after Covid-induced lockdown, at least 10 women are coming on a regular basis. He said many cases of divorce are also seen in marriages where husband and wife were lovers before their marriage.

He added even after counseling, many women don’t change their opinion and get divorced from their husbands.

