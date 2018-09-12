English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
254 Copper Coins of Medieval Era Discovered at Khirki Mosque
The said Ministry of Culture that while cleaning the Khirki mosque, the ASI found a hoard of 254 coins of medieval period near the entrance of the monument.
Image: PIB India@PIB_India/Twitter
New Delhi: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a hoard of 254 copper coins of medieval period within the Khirki mosque compound here during the conservation of the monument, said Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.
The mosque built by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, the prime minister of Firoz Shah Tughlaq (1351-88), lies on the southern periphery of the village Khirki, the ministry said in a statement, adding it was believed to be one of the seven mosques built by the latter.
Archaeological Survey of India has discovered a hoard of 254 Copper Coins in the premises of Khirki Mosque during the course of conservation of the monument.
