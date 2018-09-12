254 Copper Coins of Medieval Era Discovered at Khirki Mosque

Archaeological Survey of India has discovered a hoard of 254 Copper Coins in the premises of Khirki Mosque during the course of conservation of the monument.



The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has discovered a hoard of 254 copper coins of medieval period within the Khirki mosque compound here during the conservation of the monument, said Ministry of Culture on Wednesday.The mosque built by Khan-i-Jahan Junan Shah, the prime minister of Firoz Shah Tughlaq (1351-88), lies on the southern periphery of the village Khirki, the ministry said in a statement, adding it was believed to be one of the seven mosques built by the latter.The ministry said that while cleaning the Khirki mosque, the ASI found a hoard of 254 coins of medieval period near the entrance of the monument."A few coins got cleaned by ASI experts and on the basis of preliminary observation, it can be said that some of the coins belong to the reign of Sher Shah Suri and his successors" it said.On the same premises, in the year 2003, ASI had found over 63 coins during cleaning and conservation, ministry said adding the Delhi circle has started scientific clearance of the area under technical supervision of archaeologists.