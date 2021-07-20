256 Small Shopkeepers, Paan-Sellers And Rag-Pickers Found To Be Millionaires In Kanpur

In a stunning discovery made by the Income Tax Department of Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, around 256 people selling roadside snacks and eatables such as paan, samosa, and chaat have been found to be millionaires. And what’s more, several people who work as rag-pickers have been outed as having more than three cars.

The millionaire sanitation workers have been found to have shied away from paying taxes for the last few years. The investigation was conducted by a team of Income Tax Department and GST registration with the help of big data software.

All of those netted, including numerous small fruit sellers and shopkeepers, did not pay a single rupee outside of the GST registration. However, they bought property worth Rs 375 crore within the last four years. The property in question had been acquired in expensive areas of the city such as Swaroop Nagar, Aryanagar, Hulaganj, Birhana Road, Gumti, and Pirod.

And it doesn’t stop there. These ‘small timers’ also bought around 650 bighas of agricultural land in and around the rural areas of Bithoor, Naramau, Kanpur Nagar, Mandhana, Kakwan, Bilhaur, Sarsaul, and Farukhabad. The owners of paan shops in Aryanagar, Swaroop Nagar, and Birhana Road have reportedly acquired properties worth five crores during the lockdown. Apart from this, several purchases of big properties by two people of Swaroop Nagar and Hulaganj has come to the fore.

Two sanitation workers from Beconganj and one in Lalbangla have built up properties worth more than ten crores in the last two years. Last but not the least, more than 65 small grocery sellers and small-time druggists have also turned out to be millionaires who are not registered with the GST records.

