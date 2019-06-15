26 Child Labourers Rescued from Biscuit Factory in Raipur, Sent Back Home

Raipur: Twenty-six children were rescued from a biscuit factory by district Child Protection Task Force in Raipur on Friday.

The officials freed the children and sent them back to their homes. These children were rescued as part of a drive that was being carried out by the child protection officials.

Child laborers have been rescued from Suddu in the Vidhan Sabha police station area. Adequate action against the factory operator as per the rules is being sought.

Newly-appointed Raipur collector S Bharathidasan had been repeatedly receiving complaints of children being employed at the factory, following which he formed the Task Force responsible for the rescue.

Raipur District Child Protection Officer Navneet Swarnkar said, "We will do their counselling on Saturday and take action against the factory management."

Swarnkar further said, "On June 10 also the district child protection officers had rescued 24 children. This drive which started on June 10 will last till Saturday."

He added that the Task Force comprised of members of Child Line, Child Protection Department NGOs and the police.