27 Children Among 30 Killed as School Bus Falls Into Gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra
The school bus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge in Kangra’s Nurpur area. Eyewitnesses said the driver had probably lost control over the vehicle which skidded into the gorge.
A rescue operation is carried out after a bus carrying school students fell into a gorge near Nurpur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Monday afternoon. (PTI Photo)
Chandigarh: At least 30 people, including 27 children below the age of 10, died in a tragic accident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra on Monday as their school bus fell into a 100-feet-deep gorge.
The bus driver and two women teachers also died in the fatal accident on Monday afternoon. A NDRF team has been rushed to the accident spot and rescue operations are underway.
The students, mostly from Class 5 and below, of Wazir Ram Singh Pathania Memorial Public School, were on their way home from school when their bus fell into the gorge near Gurchal village on the Nurpur-Chamba road, about 300 kilometre from the state capital.
The state government has announced Rs 5 lakh relief for the families of the dead and said it will bear the cost of treatment of the injured children.
CM Jairam Thakur said, “I have been told that nine children died and several got injured in the incident. I have spoken with the chief secretary, DG and Deputy Commissioner. An NDRF team has been deployed at the spot. Rescue operations are underway with the help of locals. I've ordered a magisterial probe.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the loss of life, tweets, "I am deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. My prayers and solidarity with those who lost their near and dear ones in the accident."
The death toll might further go up as the bus was carrying 35 schoolchildren.
Eyewitnesses said the driver had probably lost control over the vehicle, which skidded into the gorge.
Union Health Minister JP Nadda has also expressed condolence over the incident. State Cabinet Minister Kishan Kapoor visited the site and took stock of the situation. Chief Minister called Deputy Commissioner Kangra to enquire about the incident and directed him to conduct rescue and relief operations on war footing.
Edited by: Sanchari Chatterjee
