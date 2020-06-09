26 From Same House Test Positive For Coronavirus in Rajasthan, Tally Crosses 11,000 Mark

As many as 144 new coronavirus cases were reported across Rajasthan, taking the state's total tally beyond the 11K-mark to 11,020 till Tuesday morning, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

As many as 26 persons living in a house here as tenants tested coronvirus positive on Tuesday, taking the total cases in a day in the state capital to 61.

The state had crossed the 10,000-mark on Friday night. There are 2,587 active cases in Rajasthan now.

After 26 persons living in the house in Subhash Chowk area in Jaipur were found corona positive, medical teams were rushed there to seal the area and later municipal teams sent to sanitise the lanes and bylanes.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Narrotam Sharma said that a person in Subhash Chowk had tested positive on June 5, following which samples of other house residents were collected on June 6. A woman from the house - who had boarded a train to Bengal after giving her sample for testing - had also been traced and Bengal officials told about her case, said Sharma.

Of the new cases, 30 were reported in Bharatpur, Alwar 11, Jodhpur 8, Churu 7, Kota 6, Sikar 5, Barmer 4, Dausa 3, Jalore 2, Jhalawar 2, and Bikaner, Dungarpur, Sawai Madhopur and Ganganagar one each, besides 61 in Jaipur.

Five deaths were also reported in the state till 10 am on Tuesday. Overall, 251 people have so far succumbed to COVID-19.

As many as 7,779 patients have been discharged. The total cases include 3,151 migrants who tested positive.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Raghu Sharma said that the state had achieved a target of conducting 25,000 tests daily and now aimed at 40,000 tests each day. "While 40 lakh tests have been conducted in the country, Rajasthan has done 5 lakh tests," he said.

He said that the recovery rate in Rajasthan was "much better than other states", with 75 out of 100 patients recovering.

