26 Jailed Terror Operatives Moved to Agra Jail Ahead of Amit Shah's J&K Visit

Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir, a massive crackdown against overground workers (OGWs) continued. Twenty-six OGWs detained in Jammu and Kashmir jails were transferred to Agra jail. Detained under the public safety act, they are accused of providing logistical support to terror organisations. Officials said they are being taken to Delhi on Airforce IL 76 plane and then onwards to Agra.

The order issued by Principal Secretary, Shahleen Kabra says, “in exercise of the power conferred under section 10(b) of the Jammu Kashmir Public Safety Act the government hereby directs to remove/shift the detenues who have been detained under the Jammu and Kashmir public safety act from their current place of lodgement to central jail Agra, with immediate effect."

The detainees were allegedly carrying out terror conspiracy from inside several prisons in the valley. “These OGWs continued to provide logistical and other help to terrorists through phone calls and visitors. Moving them out of the valley is an attempt to break this terror network," a senior police officer told News18. The detainees are being moved out of Central Jail, Srinagar District Jail, Baramulla, District Jail Kupwara, Central Jail Jammu Kothbhalwal and district jails of Rajouri and Poonch.

In 2019, terrorists and OGWs from jails were moved to Uttar Pradesh post abrogation of article 370.

Meanwhile, NIA also carried out more searches and arrests against OGWs in terror conspiracy cases. On Friday, NIA conducted searches at 10 locations across six districts and arrested eight more people for providing logistical and material support to terrorists. “Searches were carried out in Srinagar, Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag and Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir," a statement from NIA said. The accused are — Adil Ahmad War, Manan Gulzar Dar, Sobhia, Zamin Adil from Srinagar; Hilal Ahmed Dar, Shaqib Bashir from Kupwara; Rouf Bhatt from Anantnag and Haris Nisar Langoo.

ALSO READ | Security Beefed Up in J&K Before Home Minister Amit Shah’s Visit, Additional Paramilitary Forces Deployed

So far, 13 people have been arrested in this case by NIA. Officials said electronic devices and incriminating documents/posters etc., were seized today during the searches.

Preventive Measures

The Jammu and Kashmir police are relying on a network of over 300 CCTV cameras to keep an eye on OGWs, terror sympathisers and terrorists. Officials said the use of facial recognition technology is also in the offing.

A drone grid has been set up in cooperation with CRPF to keep an eye on the sky ahead of the Home Minister’s visit. “The purpose of the drone grid is to ensure better protection of minority areas," DIG CRPF John Matthews said.

Police carried out night patrolling on the streets of Srinagar and seized several two-wheelers as part of its preventive measures.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.