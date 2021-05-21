26 Jharkhand Labourers Stuck in Nepal Appeal for Rescue; State Arranging Transport

After 26 migrant labourers of Jharkhand stuck in Nepal due to lockdown sought help from the government through video messages, the state administration has taken steps to bring them back, an official said on Thursday. The migrant workers hailing from Dumka district have appealed to the Jharkhand government for rescuing them, saying they are stuck in Sindhupalchok district of Nepal and are unwell.

“All efforts are being made to bring these 26 workers to Jharkhand…Transportation is being arranged for them," a state government official said. Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren retweeted a message by a non-profit body Shubh Sandesh Foundation: “Doing our best to assist 26 Jharkhand migrants stuck in Nepal. Our friends in Nepal are in touch coordinating food, travel pass, medicine etc for them." In the Twitter post, the Foundation has thanked Chief Minister Soren and legislator Basant Soren for arranging transport on Saturday.

Former Jharkhand legislator and BJP leader Kunal Sarangi on Thursday also urged the Centre to come forward for rescuing the 26 migrant workers. Attaching a video message from the workers, Sarangi urged the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the Embassy of India in Kathmandu to rescue them.

“I sincerely request @DrSJaishankar Sir & @IndiaInNepal to get it looked into. These poor migrant labourers from Jharkhand are stuck in Nepal and they are very unwell. Pls rescue them." BJP parliamentarian Jayant Sinha in a tweet to Sarangi has said that he was also making efforts in this regard and requesting Nepal officials. Sarangi said the Indian Embassy officials in Nepal have assured him to help the workers and the contractor who engaged the workers has agreed to pay for their transportation.

In the video message, the migrant workers are seen appealing to the Jharkhand government to rescue them while saying that they are stranded in Nepal due to the lockdown and most of them have fallen sick but are not getting any medical attention and food. In a separate message later, the workers said that they have received a communication from the Shubh Sandesh Foundation that arrangements are being done for their safe return.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here