26 lakh People Overdue for Second Covishield Dose In Punjab

The Union Health Ministry has ordered an immediate increase in vaccine supplies to Punjab in view of the forthcoming festival season and the 26 lakh cases of people overdue for a second Covishield injection. The health minister issued the orders responding to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s urgent request for more vaccine supplies after the two met today.

An official spokesman said that the ministry has ordered an immediate increase in Punjab’s allocation by 25 per cent as the CM sought the supply of 55 lakh doses of Covid vaccine on priority for the State.

The Chief Minister said with sufficient supplies, the government could arrange to vaccinate 5-7 lakh people daily. He pointed out that allocation of vaccine for Punjab in August currently stood at only 20,47,060 doses of Covishield, while around 26 lakh doses of this were required just for those whose second dose was overdue.

Citing data, the Chief Minister said Punjab has relatively very less allocation of vaccines (and hence very low per capita vaccination) as compared to the other States, and needs to be increased to cover more population and catch up with others. He urged the minister to ensure immediate supplies of both Covishield and Covaxin.

The Chief Minister further sought access for the State to the Cowin portal for analytical purposes.

Captain Amarinder also urged Union Health Minister to consider favourably the Punjab’s request for setting up a Bulk Drug Park at Bathinda.

The State government had applied in October 2020 to set up the park over 1,320-acre land at Bathinda, with the Council of Ministers approving attractive incentives for the same, he pointed out, adding that all conditions of the Union Ministry had been met.

