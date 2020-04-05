26 New Covid-19 Patients Reported in Maharashtra, Total Cases Reach 661

Mumbai: As many as 26 new coronavirus patients were reported from Maharashtra on Sunday, taking the total such cases in the state to 661, a health official said.

Out of the 26 cases, 17 were reported from Pune, four from its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad township, three from

Ahmednagar and two from Aurangabad, he said.

Asked about any new cases from Mumbai, the official said, The figures are being verified, hence Mumbai figures

will be released later."

So far, 32 people in the state have died of coronavirus while 52 people have been discharged after recovery.

