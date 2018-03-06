GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

26 of Marriage Party Killed After Van Falls Into Drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar

The accident took place near Ranghola on Rajkot-Bhavnagar highway.

PTI

Updated:March 6, 2018, 3:34 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
26 of Marriage Party Killed After Van Falls Into Drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar
TV grab of the accident site.
New Delhi: At least 26 people of a wedding party were killed when their truck fell into a pit from a bridge near Randhora village in Gujarat's Bhavnagar district on Tuesday morning, the police said.

District Collector Harshad Patel said the deceased included 10 women and five children.

The truck was carrying around 60 people from Anida village, who were going to attend a wedding ceremony in Botad district, Bhavnagar's in-charge Superintendent of Police IM Sayed said.

"The truck fell into the pit when its driver tried to overtake another vehicle on the bridge in the morning hours. Twenty-five people died on the spot while one died at a hospital during treatment," he said.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals, the district collector said.

Also Watch

  • Living with Down Syndrome | This 23-Year-Old Restauranter Dreams of Owning a 5-Star Hotel
  • Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Oscars 2018 Rounded Up in Style, Here’s All What Was Said By Academy Awards Winners
  • Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
    Tuesday 06 March , 2018 Watch: A female sloth bear takes on a male Bengal Tiger​
  • LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
    Wednesday 28 February , 2018 LG V30S ThinQ First Look Video at MWC 2018
  • Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
    Friday 02 February , 2018 Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster Review (First Ride)
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES