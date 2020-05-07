INDIA

1-MIN READ

26 Pharma Firm Employees Test Positive for Covid-19 in Gujarat

For representation: Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)

For representation: Policemen stop people travelling on scooters after the lockdown by Gujarat state government to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (Reuters)

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 8:32 PM IST
Ahmedabad: As many as 26 employees of Cadila Pharmaceuticals have tested positive for coronavirus in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district, a district official said on Thursday.

At least 26 employees of the company's manufacturing unit at Dholka town in the district tested positive for the virus on Wednesday, district development officer Arun Mahesh Babu said.

Following the development, 95 employees of that unit, who may have come in contact with the infected personnel, have been put under home quarantine, he said. Both the manufacturing unit and the entire Dholka town have been sanitised, the official added.

Meanwhile, in a release issued on Thursday, Cadila Pharmaceuticals confirmed the reports and said the manufacturing unit has been shut and sanitation process has been initiated. "Recently, 26 employees from our Dholka facility tested positive for Covid-19. Following this, we have closed our operations, and are undertaking deep sanitisation of the plant and its surroundings," company's statement read.

