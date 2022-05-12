26 Trains Cancelled, 29 Diverted Due To Technical Work In Northern Zone. Check List

The Northern Railway has announced that rail traffic will be affected on a large scale due to the technical and development works being carried out at different sections under the Northern zone. There will be partial cancellation, cancellation and diversion and additional stoppages of dozens of trains. As many as 26 trains have been cancelled.

Due to non-interlocking work at Manani station of Delhi Division, Train Number 04401/04402 Delhi Jn - Saharanpur - Delhi Jn Special Express will terminate and start its journey at Shamli from May 13 to May 15. This train will be partially cancelled between Shamli-Saharanpur-Shamli.

On May 20, from 9:30 am to 04:00 pm, the traffic between the Haridwar - Motichur stations of the Moradabad division will be affected, due to the work of placing a girder on bridge number 28. Additionally, a traffic block will be taken due to the re-modelling work to be done at the Motichur yard from May 12 to May 20. As a result, the operation of these trains will be temporarily affected:

Trains Cancelled

1. Train No. 12092 (Kathgodam - Dehradun) JCO will remain cancelled on 20.05.2022

2. Train No. 12091 (Dehradun – Kathgodam) JCO will remain cancelled on 20.05.2022

3. Train No. 04374 (Dehradun – Saharanpur) JCO will remain cancelled on 20.05.2022

4. Train No. 04373 (Saharanpur-Dehradun) JCO will remain cancelled on 20.05.2022

Partially Cancelled Trains

1. Train No. 12017 New Delhi - Dehradun Shatabdi Express which starts its journey on May 20 will terminate its journey at Haridwar. This train will be partially cancelled between Haridwar and Dehradun.

2. Train No. 19031 Ahmedabad-Yognagri Rishikesh Express, which starts its journey on May 19, will terminate its journey at Haridwar. This train will be partially cancelled between Yog Nagari Rishikesh and Haridwar.

3. Train number 14229 Prayag Raj Sangam - Yognagri Rishikesh Express, which will start its journey on May 17 and May 19, will terminate its journey at Haridwar. This train will be partially cancelled between Yog Nagari Rishikesh and Haridwar.

4. Train No. 12018 Dehradun – New Delhi Shatabdi Express which will start its journey on May 20 from Haridwar. This train will remain partially cancelled between Haridwar and Dehradun.

5. Train number 19032 Yog Nagri Rishikesh-Ahmedabad Express which will start its journey on May 20 from Haridwar. This train will be partially cancelled between Yognagri Rishikesh and Haridwar.

6. Train number 14230 Yog Nagri Rishikesh-PrayagRaj Sangam Express, which will start its journey on May 18 and May 20, from Haridwar. This train will remain partially cancelled between Yog Nagari Rishikesh and Haridwar.

These trains will be stopped en route:

1. Train number 14119 Kathgodam-Dehradun Express, which will start its journey on May 17, will be stopped for 45 minutes en route.

2. Train number 12369 Howrah-Dehradun Express, which will start its journey on May 18 and May 19, will be stopped en route for 60 minutes.

3. Train number 12171 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Haridwar Express, which will start its journey on May 20, will be diverted for 120 minute en route.

4. Train number 14674 Amritsar-Jayanagar Express, which will start its journey on May 19, will be stopped for 20 minutes en route.

The timing of these trains has been rescheduled

Train number 14114 Dehradun-Subedarganj Express, which will start its journey on May 19, will depart Dehradun at 03.40 PM.

Train number 19032 Yognagri Rishikesh-Ahmedabad Express which will start its journey on May 19 will depart at 04.30 PM.

At the same time, due to non-interlocking work of DFCCIL’s new goods platform at Govindgarh station of Ambala-Ludhiana rail section of Ambala Division and non-interlocking work, the following trains will be temporarily cancelled / will run on the changed route as follows:-

Trains Cancelled

Train number 12459/12460 New Delhi-Amritsar-New Delhi Intercity Express commencing from May 21 to May 24 will remain cancelled.

Train number 14682/14681 Jalandhar City – New Delhi – Jalandhar City Intercity Express commencing from May 21 to May 24 will remain cancelled.

Train number 14033 Delhi Jn – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express commencing from May 21 to May 23 will remain cancelled.

Train number 14034 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Delhi Jn Express starting from May 22 to May 24 will remain cancelled.

Train number 22551 Darbhanga – Jalandhar City Express commencing its journey on May 21, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22552 Jalandhar City – Darbhanga Express which will start its journey on May 22, will remain cancelled.

Train number 04503/04504 Ambala Cantt – Ludhiana – Ambala Cantt Express commencing from May 22 to May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22429 Delhi – Pathankot Express commencing its journey from May 22 to May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22430 Pathankot – Delhi Express starting from May 23 to May 25, will remain cancelled.

Train number 15211 Darbhanga – Amritsar Express which will start its journey on May 21, will remain cancelled.

Train number 15212 Amritsar-Darbhanga Express which will start its journey on May 23, will remain cancelled.

Train number 09097 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Special Express commencing its journey on May 22, will remain cancelled.

Train number 09098 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Special Express commencing its journey on May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 04141 Prayagraj – Udhampur Special Express starting its journey on May 23, will remain cancelled.

Train number 04142 Udhampur – Prayagraj Special Express commencing its journey on May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22445 Kanpur – Amritsar Express which will start its journey on May 23, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22446 Amritsar – Kanpur Express which will start its journey on May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 14606 Jammu Tawi – Haridwar Express which will start its journey on May 22, will remain cancelled.

Train number 14605 Haridwar – Jammu Tawi Express which will start its journey on May 23, will remain cancelled.

Train number 12053/12054 Haridwar – Amritsar – Haridwar Jan Shatabdi Express commencing from May 23 to May 25, will remain cancelled.

Train number 12497/12498 New Delhi – Amritsar – New Delhi Shane Punjab Express commencing from May 23 to May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 04690 Jalandhar City – Ambala Cantt Express starting from May 23 to May 24, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22317 Sealdah – Jammu Tawi Express starting its journey on May 23, will remain cancelled.

Train number 22318 Jammu Tawi – Sealdah Express starting its journey on May 25, will remain cancelled.

Train number 04651 Jaynagar – Amritsar Express commencing on May 22 will remain cancelled.

Train number 04652 Amritsar – Jaynagar Express commencing its journey on May 25 will remain cancelled.

Diversion of Trains

Train number 20807 Visakhapatnam-Amritsar Express commencing its journey on May 20 and May 21will be diverted via Panipat-Jind-Jakhal-Dhuri- Ludhiana. This train will not stop at Ambala Cantonment stations.

Train number 14661 Barmer – Jammu Tawi Express, which will start its journey on May 20 and May 22, will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Khanna stations.

Train number 14645 Jaisalmer – Jammu Tawi Express, which will start its journey on May 21, will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Khanna stations.

Train number 22401 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Udhampur Express commencing journey from May 21 and May 23 will be diverted via Panipat – Jind – Jakhal – Dhuri – Ludhiana. This train will not stop at Ambala Cantonment.

Train number 18237 Korba – Amritsar Express, starting from May 20 to 22, will run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana. This train will not stop at Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 18238 Amritsar – Korba Express commencing journey on May 22 and up to May 23will be run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana. This train will not stop at Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 12237 Banaras – Jammu Tawi Express, starting from May 21 to May 23, will run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana.

Train number 12238 JAMMU – BANARAS EXPRESS commencing from May 21 to May 23 will be run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana.

Train number 15707 Katihar-Amritsar Express commencing journey on May 20 and up to May 22 will run via Chandigarh-Sahnewal. This train will not stop at Rajpura - Sirhind - Khanna stations.

Train number 15708 Amritsar – Katihar Express, which will start its journey on May 23, will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal. This train will not stop at Khanna - Sirhind - Rajpura stations.

Train number 12357 Kolkata – Amritsar Express, which will start the journey on May 21, will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal.

Train number 13307 Dhanbad – Firozpur Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal from May 20 to May 22. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 13308 Firozpur – Dhanbad Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 22 and May 23. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 13152 Jammu Tawi – Kolkata Express will be diverted via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 22 and May 23. This train will not stop at Khanna - Sirhind - Rajpura - Ambala City stations.

Train number Jaynagar – Amritsar Express will be run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 20 and May 22. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 14650 Amritsar – Jaynagar Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 21. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 14673 Jaynagar – Amritsar Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 21 and May 23. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 14674 Amritsar – Jaynagar Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 22 and May 24. This train will not stop at Ambala City - Rajpura - Sirhind - Govindgarh - Khanna stations.

Train number 14612 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ghazipur City Express will run via Chandigarh – Sahnewal on May 19.

Train number 12919 Ambedkar Nagar – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express will run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana on May 23. This train will not stop at Sirhind - Khanna stations.

Train number 12920 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Ambedkar Nagar Express will run via Dhuri – Rajpura – Ludhiana on May 19, May 22, May 23 and May 24. This train will not stop at Khanna - Sirhind stations.

Train number 12317 Kolkata-Amritsar Express’s starting journey will run via Rajpura-Dhuri-Ludhiana on May 22. This train will not stop at Sirhind station.

Train number 12318 Amritsar – Kolkata Express, which will start the journey on May 24, will run via Dhuri – Rajpura – Ludhiana. This train will not stop at Sirhind station.

Train number 12471 Bandra Terminus – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express which will start its journey on May 23 will run via Panipat – Jind – Jakhal – Dhuri. This train will not stop at Ambala Cantonment station.

Train number 12472 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Bandra Terminus Express will be run via Dhuri – Jakhal – Jind – Panipat on May 24. This train will not stop at Ambala Cantonment station.

Train number 12029 New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express will run via Jakhal – Dhuri – Ludhiana on May 24. The train won’t stop at Ambala Cantonment and Rajpura stations.

Train number 12203 Saharsa – Amritsar Express, will run via Jakhal – Dhuri – Ludhiana on May 23. This train won’t halt at Ambala Cantonment station.

Train number 12013 New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Express will run via Jakhal – Dhuri – Ludhiana on May 24. The train won’t halt at Ambala Cantonment and Sirhind stations.

Train number 12903 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Golden Temple Mail will run via Rajpura – Dhuri – Ludhiana on May 23.

