26 Trains, Earlier Cancelled, Diverted Due to Doubling Work, to Resume Soon. Check List

The Indian Railways has decided to resume the 26 trains that were cancelled, short terminated or diverted earlier due to the doubling work in the Jodhpur division. But now, the railways has decided to resume all these trains as per the old timetable.

Reports say that the railways will restart 26 trains, earlier halted due to the non-interlocking work in the Merta Road-Degana railway sections of the Jodhpur division. These trains primarily pass through major stations of Rajasthan and MP.

Captain Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer, North Western Railway, said, “26 trains which were cancelled, short terminated and diverted are being re-operated from their originating stations. Passengers will now be able to travel in all these trains from the scheduled dates.”

List of trains to resume:

Train number 14813, Jodhpur-Bhopal rail service will operate from 28.12.21.

Train number 14814, Bhopal-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 27.12.21.

Train number 14823, Jodhpur-Rewari rail service will operate from 28.12.21.

Train number 14824, Rewari-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 27.12.21.

Train number 22481, Jodhpur-Delhi Sarai rail service will operate from 28.12.21.

Train number 22482, Delhi Sarai-Jodhpur rail service will operate from 29.12.21.

Short Terminate Trains being Re-Operated (From Origin Station)

Train No. 12466, Jodhpur-Indore daily train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 12465, Indore-Jodhpur daily train service from 27.12.21.

Train No. 14891, Jodhpur-Hisar daily train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 14892, Hisar-Jodhpur daily train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 19719, Jaipur-Suratgarh daily train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 19720, Suratgarh-Jaipur daily train service from 27.12.21.

Diverted trains operated as per rescheduled route

Train No. 14853, Varanasi-Jodhpur Rail Service from 27.12.21

Train No. 14854, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service dated 30.12.21.

Train No. 14863, Varanasi-Jodhpur train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 14864, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 14865, Varanasi-Jodhpur train service from 30.12.21.

Train No. 14866, Jodhpur-Varanasi train service from 29.12.21.

Train No. 12467, Jaisalmer-Jaipur train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 12468, Jaipur-Jaisalmer train service from 28.12.21.

Train No. 22981, Kota-Sriganganagar Railway Service dated 27.12.21.

Train No. 22982, Sriganganagar-Kota Rail Service dated 27.12.21.

Train No. 22997, Jhalawar City-Sriganganagar train service dated 29.12.21 sec.

Train No. 22998, Sriganganagar-Jhalawar City Rail Service dated 28.12.21 sec.

Train No. 14887, Rishikesh-Barmer train service dated 27.12.21.

Train No. 14888, Barmer-Rishikesh train service dated 28.12.21.

