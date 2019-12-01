26 UP Districts See Rise in Stubble Burning, Chief Secretary Send Notices to District Magistrates
UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has asked the District Magistrates to explain why stubble burning has increased in their respective districts, despite orders to check it.
For Representation
Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has issued notices to District Magistrates of 26 districts where stubble burning has not been effectively checked.
UP Chief Secretary RK Tiwari has asked the District Magistrates to explain why stubble burning has increased in their respective districts, despite orders to check it.
The notices have been issued to District Magistrates of Meerut, Bulandhshahr, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Baghpat, Hapur, Shamli, Ferozabad, Hathras, Agra, Sambhal, Moradabad, Badaun, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Farukkhabad, Kanpur Dehat, Lalitpur, Banda, Jalaun, Kannauj, Amethi, Hamirpur, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, Mahoba, among others.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had issued strict instructions to all District Magistrates to check stubble burning in their respective areas since this was one of the major causes of increasing air pollution in the state and also adjoining areas.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Talks About Dabangg 3 Row, Says Some People Seek Two Minutes of Fame
- Reebok Forever Floatride Energy Review: Ultra Boosted Egos Put in Their Place
- Sunil Chhetri's Secret Love Story With His Coach's Daughter Sonam Will Make Your Hearts Melt
- I-League 2019-20: Chennai City FC Begin Title Defence Against Debutants TRAU FC
- Indian-Origin Researcher Creates Biodegradable and Recyclable Packaging Material From Banana Plant