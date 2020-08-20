26 Volunteers Who Helped Rescue Injured After Air India Plane Crash in Kerala Test Covid-19 Positive

As many as 26 volunteers who reached the Air-India Express plane crash site in Kozhikode, 48km from state capital Thiruvananthapuram, and evacuated the injured passengers on August 7, have tested positive for coronavirus.

"As far as my information from the airport sources goes, as many as 26 local people, involved in the rescue operations, have tested positive for the virus so far and are now under medical care," said Malappuram District Medical Officer K Sakeena.

District Collector K Gopalakrishnan, Superintendent of Police U Abdul Kareem and 21 officials, including police and fire force personnel, also involved in the rescue operations had earlier tested positive.

Nineteen people, including the pilot and co-pilot, were killed and several injured when the flight with 190 people on board overshot the table-top runway and fell into a valley and broke into pieces.

The infected youngsters, who stay around the airport area, had rushed to the accident site braving the heavy rains and coronavirus fears and taken the injured to hospitals, drawing praise from various quarters, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The volunteers had been asked by the Health Minister KK Shailaja to go into quarantine after one of the deceased passengers tested positive for the pathogen.

