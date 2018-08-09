English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
26 Women Missing From Two Shelter Homes in UP’s Pratapgarh
The district administration said that prima facie, it seems that the number of registrations were inflated by the NGOs to take grants from the government.
More 'suspicious' shelter homes unearthed in UP. (Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18)
Loading...
Lucknow: The horror story of girls going missing from shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh added yet another chapter on Thursday after an inspection at Pratapgarh district found that 26 females were missing from two shelter homes.
District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar carried out an inspection at the Jagriti Swadhar Mahila Ashray in Ashtbhujnagar on Wednesday. He found that only one woman was living there, against the total of 17 registered in the shelter home.
The manager of the shelter home Rama Mishra, who was the former regional president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, claimed the others had gone out for work.
The district administration decided to wait for them. While two women did turn up, the remaining 14 are still untraceable.
At a shelter home in Achalpur in Pratapgarh district, only three females were found against the registered total of 15.
“Around two dozen women were found missing in the two women's shelter homes we inspected,” Shambhu Kumar, DM Pratapgarh told News18. “Prima Facie it seems that the numbers of registration were inflated by the NGO to take grants from the government."
“Strict action against will be taken against those who will be found guilty in the case. Inspection of all shelter homes are being done on a priority. Efforts are underway to identify females whose names are written in the registers,” Kumar added.
In a similar incident reported from Hardoi district, 19 females were found missing from a shelter home. Later enquiries suggested that the names were forged to gain funds.
Speaking to News18, DM Hardoi Pulkit Khare had said, “When I inquired about the names of 19 girls who were not present at the shelter home, the two inmates or the manager could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, it was ascertained that the names of 19 girls were nothing but forged entries.”
Also Watch
District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar carried out an inspection at the Jagriti Swadhar Mahila Ashray in Ashtbhujnagar on Wednesday. He found that only one woman was living there, against the total of 17 registered in the shelter home.
The manager of the shelter home Rama Mishra, who was the former regional president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, claimed the others had gone out for work.
The district administration decided to wait for them. While two women did turn up, the remaining 14 are still untraceable.
At a shelter home in Achalpur in Pratapgarh district, only three females were found against the registered total of 15.
“Around two dozen women were found missing in the two women's shelter homes we inspected,” Shambhu Kumar, DM Pratapgarh told News18. “Prima Facie it seems that the numbers of registration were inflated by the NGO to take grants from the government."
“Strict action against will be taken against those who will be found guilty in the case. Inspection of all shelter homes are being done on a priority. Efforts are underway to identify females whose names are written in the registers,” Kumar added.
In a similar incident reported from Hardoi district, 19 females were found missing from a shelter home. Later enquiries suggested that the names were forged to gain funds.
Speaking to News18, DM Hardoi Pulkit Khare had said, “When I inquired about the names of 19 girls who were not present at the shelter home, the two inmates or the manager could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, it was ascertained that the names of 19 girls were nothing but forged entries.”
Also Watch
| Edited by: Aakarshuk Sarna
-
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Monday 06 August , 2018
Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Monday 06 August , 2018 Bootleggers Turn Into Milk Sellers in Delhi's Sangam Vihar
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Mahindra XUV700 Flagship Premium SUV Showcased to Dealers
- Naveen Polishetty's Rant on Why Staying Extra Hours in Office isn't Achievement is Going Viral
- All-New Suzuki Jimny Vs Jeep Compass: Compact SUV Spec Comparison 2018 - Specs, Price and Features
- Manmarziyaan Trailer: Despite Vicky Kaushal-Taapsee Pannu's Hot Chemistry, Abhishek Bachchan Stands Out
- Pradhan: Ishant Sharma, the Lizard That Adapted to Survive a Hurricane
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...