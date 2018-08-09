26 Women Missing From Two Shelter Homes in UP’s Pratapgarh

The horror story of girls going missing from shelter homes in Uttar Pradesh added yet another chapter on Thursday after an inspection at Pratapgarh district found that 26 females were missing from two shelter homes.District Magistrate Shambhu Kumar carried out an inspection at the Jagriti Swadhar Mahila Ashray in Ashtbhujnagar on Wednesday. He found that only one woman was living there, against the total of 17 registered in the shelter home.The manager of the shelter home Rama Mishra, who was the former regional president of BJP’s Mahila Morcha, claimed the others had gone out for work.The district administration decided to wait for them. While two women did turn up, the remaining 14 are still untraceable.At a shelter home in Achalpur in Pratapgarh district, only three females were found against the registered total of 15.“Around two dozen women were found missing in the two women's shelter homes we inspected,” Shambhu Kumar, DM Pratapgarh told News18. “Prima Facie it seems that the numbers of registration were inflated by the NGO to take grants from the government."“Strict action against will be taken against those who will be found guilty in the case. Inspection of all shelter homes are being done on a priority. Efforts are underway to identify females whose names are written in the registers,” Kumar added.In a similar incident reported from Hardoi district, 19 females were found missing from a shelter home. Later enquiries suggested that the names were forged to gain funds.Speaking to News18, DM Hardoi Pulkit Khare had said, “When I inquired about the names of 19 girls who were not present at the shelter home, the two inmates or the manager could not give any satisfactory answer. Later, it was ascertained that the names of 19 girls were nothing but forged entries.”