26-year-old Indian Student Shot Dead in Kansas Restaurant, Family in Telangana Awaits Answers
According to Sharath’s family in Telangana, they received a call on Saturday morning informing them that Sharath was wounded in a shooting incident and that he was shifted to a hospital.
Sharath Koppu. (Image: Facebook)
A 26-year-old young man identified as Sharath Koppu was reportedly shot dead in a shooting incident inside a restaurant in Kansas City, Missouri on Friday evening (local time). Hailing from Warangal district in Telangana, he was studying at the University of Missouri.
The Indian Consulate General of India in Chicago confirmed the incident in a tweet. It wrote on Twitter: “An Indian student became victim of shooting in Kansas City, Missouri. We r in contact with his family & police. We will provide all assistance. Our officers are also on the way to Kansas City. @SushmaSwaraj @IndianDiplomacy @NavtejSarna @India in USA”
According to Sharath’s family, they received a call on Saturday morning informing them that Sharath was wounded in a shooting incident and that he was shifted to a hospital.
Reasons behind the shooting is not known yet.
Reports in local media in Kansas City said the victim died at the hospital. According to reports, local police said a man aged between 20-30 years was fatally wounded on Friday evening in a shooting. The shooter had fled the scene soon after and investigations are still on.
According to eyewitnesses, five gunshots were heard from the direction of the restaurant.
However, the family in Hyderabad is still waiting for a word from the officials.
Seeking help and more information on the incident, friends and family of Sharath are trying to reach out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and the Telangana government of social media.
The Consulate issued another tweet saying, "Deepest condolences to the family of Sharat who was a victim of shooting in Kansas city. Consulate officials are on the way. We will provide all assistance and help to family."
More details awaited.
