1-MIN READ

26-year-old Indian Woman Jumps to Death from High-rise in Sharjah

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

Bhawana Ram is believed to have jumped to death from the 16th floor of her apartment building in Al Majaz area.

A 26-year-old Indian woman has allegedly died by suicide in Sharjah, according to media reports on Monday. Bhawana Ram is believed to have jumped to death from the 16th floor of her apartment building in Al Majaz area, The Gulf News reported.

Initial reports indicated a case of suicide, officials told Khaleej Times. Bhawana was married and also had a child, the Gulf News said. Further details are awaited.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

