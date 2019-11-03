26-Year-Old Killed After Falling from Train While Chasing Mobile Phone Snatcher in Howrah
Saurabh Ghosh who used to work in Kolkata was going to his Jamshedpur home in Samaleswari Express on Saturday night. He was talking on his mobile phone when the train reached Uluberia station.
Howrah: A 26-year-old man was killed after falling from a running train while chasing a mobile phone snatcher in Uluberia station in Howrah district, GRP sources said in Sunday.
One person suddenly snatched the phone and jumped out on the platorm when the train started moving, the sources said.
Ghosh chased the snatcher but by that time the train gathered speed and reached almost the end of the platform. He failed to keep his balance at the door and fell down on the ground.
Ghosh died shortly after he was taken to hospital. The victim used to go home from Kolkata on Saturday and return on Monday, the sources said. The GRP has started an investigation and none was arrested.
