26-year-old Kills Wife With Axe After Argument During Lunch in Rajasthan

A 26-year-old man allegedly killed his wife on Friday by hitting her with an axe in Srigangangar district of Rajasthan, police said.The accused, Raju Singh, attacked his wife Santosh (23) after an argument while they were having lunch on Friday afternoon, police said.Both of them worked at a power house in Lalgarh police station area."The culprit absconded after the incident. A case has been registered against him and he is being searched," SHO of Lalgarh police station Kashyap Singh said.