English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
26-year-old Man Ends Life in Maharashtra Over Maratha Quota Issue
In the suicide note, the man said he was taking the extreme step because the Maratha community is not being provided reservation in government jobs and educational institutions.
Image for representation only.
Loading...
Aurangabad: A 26-year-old man allegedly committed suicide over the Maratha reservation issue here in Maharashtra, police said Tuesday. The man, Kishor Shivaji Harde, was found hanging from a tree in his farm in Galle Borgaon village under Khuldabad tehsil of this district in central Maharashtra, they said.
A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police added. In the note, Harde has said he was taking the extreme step because the Maratha community is not being provided reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, they said.
This is not a suicide but the government has "murdered" him, the police said, quoting from the note. After the suicide came to light, villagers sat on a dharna at the tehsil office in Khuldabad. Harde was working with a finance company in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district, the police said, adding a case has been registered and further probe was on.
A similar incident took place Monday in Ahmednagar district, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging over the Maratha reservation issue. Around eight people had committed suicide in the last two months where the deceased linked their decision to end life to the Maratha quota demand.
Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education. The community had organised statewide protests in July August in support of their demand.
A suicide note purportedly written by Harde was found in his pocket, the police added. In the note, Harde has said he was taking the extreme step because the Maratha community is not being provided reservation in government jobs and educational institutions, they said.
This is not a suicide but the government has "murdered" him, the police said, quoting from the note. After the suicide came to light, villagers sat on a dharna at the tehsil office in Khuldabad. Harde was working with a finance company in Yeola tehsil of Nashik district, the police said, adding a case has been registered and further probe was on.
A similar incident took place Monday in Ahmednagar district, where a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging over the Maratha reservation issue. Around eight people had committed suicide in the last two months where the deceased linked their decision to end life to the Maratha quota demand.
Marathas, a politically influential community that constitutes around 30 per cent of the state's population, have been demanding 16 per cent reservation in government jobs and education. The community had organised statewide protests in July August in support of their demand.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Potterheads are You Listening? GoT's Jon Snow Always Wanted to be Harry Potter
- Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika in Trouble Again, Producer Gets Sacked
- Designer Sabyasachi is 'Tired' of 'Stick Thin' Models and is Now Obsessed with 'Boobs'. Wait, What?
- 10 Years After Jazzy Launch, It is Time For Apple to Reboot The MacBook Air
- WhatsApp Now Available on Reliance JioPhone, JioPhone 2: How to Download
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...