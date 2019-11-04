26-Year-Old Mother Held in Haridwar for Drowning Toddler in Ganga River

Dehradun: Uttarakhand police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old woman in Haridwar for allegedly drowning her 6 months old boy in the Ganga River.

On Sunday, the accused Sangeeta Baluni had complained to the police that her child had gone missing after she had left the toddler at home to buy milk from a nearby dairy. Acting on the allegation, the Police swung into action and investigated the abduction angle.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Senthil Abudhai, said the CCTV footage, which was collected during the course of investigation, came as a surprise.

“The CCTV footage shows the woman carrying a bag and returning minutes later without the bag. We interrogated the woman and she revealed clinching details. She accepted that she was carrying the child in the bag and drowned him in the river,” said Abudhai.

Police revealed that the accused and her husband used to fight on daily basis because of the toddler, who used to cry every now and then. The woman also has a 2.5 years old daughter and said that she could not look after both the kids.

“Sangeeta’s husband remains ill but was very attached to the toddler,” Abudhai added.

