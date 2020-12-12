26-year-old RTI Activist Dies by Suicide in Bihar's Buxar District

A 26-year-old RTI activist allegedly died by suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his house in Buxar district. The deceased, identified Amit Rai, was found hanging in the bedroom of his house located in the industrial area of Buxar district.

According to Dinesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO), Buxar Industrial area, Rai's family members had gone out for dinner on Friday evening and Amit was alone in the house. "Rai used a bedsheet to hang himself from the ceiling fan. When his family members returned home, they found his body hanging from the fan. They rushed him to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him dead," Kumar said.

"In a statement to police, one of the family members of the deceased activist said he was suffering from depression for some time. However, he did not give the actual reason for depression," the SHO added.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)