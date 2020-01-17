Take the pledge to vote

26-yr-old Bull Tamer Gored to Death, Several Injured During Jalikattu in Madurai

Sridhar (26) was attacked in the waiting area where there were more than 100 bulls awaiting their turns to enter the sports arena at Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:January 17, 2020, 8:23 PM IST
26-yr-old Bull Tamer Gored to Death, Several Injured During Jalikattu in Madurai
Sridhar (26), a bull tamer, was gored to death in Madurai on Friday. (News18)

Chennai: A 26-year-old bull tamer was gored to death at Alanganallur in Madurai district on Friday during a Jallikattu event, while another man (40) was killed after his bull trampled on him in Krishnagiri district.

The first victim, Sridhar, was attacked in the waiting area where there were more than 100 bulls awaiting their turns to enter the sports arena.

More than 25 people, including participants and spectators, were injured in Friday's Jallikattu event in Madurai. There were over 695 participants and 739 bulls taking part in the event. An official said a 65-year old man fainted and died while watching the sport from the gallery.

Several people have been hurt in the three-day Jallikattu events held in districts, including Trichy. Over 1,000 such events are planned across Tamil Nadu.

The Supreme Court had banned the traditional sport in May 2014. However, in January 2017, following massive protests, the Tamil Nadu government proposed an ordinance that was cleared by the Centre, paving the way for the sport to be conducted again in the state.

| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
