26-yr-old Mumbai Teacher Dies in Horrific Lift Accident; Door Closes Abruptly, Drags Her Up

A 26-year-old teacher at St Mary’s English School in Malad West in Mumbai died on Friday after becoming entangled in the door of the school lift. The horrifying incident occurred as she was about to enter the lift, with one leg inside and her body outside.

The lift moved up to the seventh floor, pulling her with it, according to a report by India Today.

Ginel Fernandez, a primary school teacher, was killed in the incident, which occurred between 1 and 2 p.m. She took the lift to the staff room on the second floor after finishing a class on the sixth floor. That’s when the incident took an unexpected turn, pulling her up to the 7th floor.

Fernandez, an assistant teacher, is believed to have become trapped between the lift and the wall, suffering severe injuries. When school staff and students heard her cries for help, they rushed to her aid.

Despite being rushed to Lifeline multi-specialty hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) and are investigating the incident.

