AAP MLA Jarwal's Family Members Questioned in Connection with Doctor's Suicide

The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's father and brothers in connection with the suicide of a doctor here last month, officials said.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 8, 2020, 8:59 AM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday questioned AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal's father and brothers in connection with the suicide of a doctor here last month, officials said.

A 52-year-old doctor had allegedly committed suicide in Durga Vihar in south Delhi on April 18, holding AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal responsible in his suicide note following which police had registered a case against the legislator on charges of extortion and abetment to suicide.

However, Jarwal, who represents Deoli assembly constituency, had said he is innocent and ready to face any probe.

Rajendra Singh allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house on April 18. At around 6.15 am, the police had received a PCR call about the incident.

Singh's son Hemant told the police that his father ran a clinic in Durga Vihar and was also in the business of water supply with the Delhi Jal Board since 2007.

A suicide note was recovered from Singh's house, alleging that Jarwal was responsible for his death.

A case of extortion and abetment to suicide had been registered against Jarwal, one Kapil Nagar and others at the Neb Sarai police station based on a complaint by Hemant.

