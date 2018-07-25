English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
26/11 Convict David Coleman Headley Neither in Chicago Nor in Hospital, Says His Lawyer
Media reports had said that Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley was attacked by two inmates at a Chicago prison on July 8 and that he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city since then.
Pakistani-American terrorist David Colemen Headley (File Photo)
Washington: Pakistani-American David Coleman Headley is neither in Chicago nor in hospital, his lawyer said today, dismissing reports that the prime accused in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack case was battling for his life in the US city after being beaten by inmates at a detention centre.
"Although I cannot disclose his location, he is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital," John Theis, Headley's lawyer, told PTI.
Media reports had said that Headley was attacked by two inmates at a Chicago prison on July 8 and that he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city since then. "I am in regular communication with Mr. Headley. There is no basis for the report in the Indian press," Theis said.
The reports had said Headley suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit. He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.
Headley who recced various Indian cities including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks was arrested in 2009. On Monday, US authorities refused to comment on the reports.
"We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the reported prison incident.
Also Watch
"Although I cannot disclose his location, he is neither in Chicago nor in a hospital," John Theis, Headley's lawyer, told PTI.
Media reports had said that Headley was attacked by two inmates at a Chicago prison on July 8 and that he was admitted to an intensive care unit of a hospital in the city since then. "I am in regular communication with Mr. Headley. There is no basis for the report in the Indian press," Theis said.
The reports had said Headley suffered serious injuries and was rushed to North Evanston hospital, where he was admitted to the critical care unit. He has been sentenced to 35 years in prison by a US court for the 2008 terrorist attack on Mumbai that killed more than 160 people.
Headley who recced various Indian cities including Mumbai before the 26/11 attacks was arrested in 2009. On Monday, US authorities refused to comment on the reports.
"We are not able to locate information about this individual," the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago said in a brief email response to PTI when asked about the reported prison incident.
Also Watch
-
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
-
Monday 23 July , 2018
Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
-
Tuesday 24 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Pakistan Set For Historic Election Amid Charges Of Army Meddling
Monday 23 July , 2018 No PM Completed Full Term in Pakistan Since 1947
Monday 23 July , 2018 CNN-News18 Exclusive With Nandan Nilekani
Monday 23 July , 2018 Watch: Real Udta Punjab 2.0
Tuesday 24 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Will Think 10 Times Before Hugging Me, Says Yogi Adityanath
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Eating a Rat for Breakfast, Lunch and Dinner in 21st Century India
- Esha Gupta Looks Ultra Glamorous in Her Recent Photoshoot; See Pics
- New 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Teased, Most Aerodynamic Car Ever
- India vs England: Team India Sweats it Out in Training Ahead of Warm-up Tie
- A Political Party in Pakistan Released A Music Video For Election Campaign and It’s Really Good
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...