Timeline of Events of the Ghastly 26/11 Terror Attack That Left Hundreds Dead in Mumbai

The images of the ghastly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack are indelible even after 11 years. It was on November 26, 2008, when 10 heavily armed Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists entered the financial capital of India, Mumbai, through the Arabian Sea route and carried out a series of co-ordinated shooting and bombing.

The terrorists targeted several crowded locations in South Mumbai, including the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Hotel Trident, Nariman House, Leopold Cafe, Cama Hospital and Wadi Bunder, which left at least 166 people dead and scores injured.

The gruesome attack lasted for four days.

The terrorists sailed to Mumbai from Karachi, a port city in Pakistan. They docked at Mumbai near the historical Gateway of India. Among the 10 terrorists, two - Ajmal Kasab and Ismail Khan — carried out the attack at CSMT that lasted for about 90 minutes. Approximately 58 people were killed in the attack at the railway station from where most local trains and express from Mumbai originate.

After this Kasab and Ismail Khan headed to attack Cama Hospital with ammunition in their hands. They killed six police officials, including city's Anti-Terrorism Squad Hemant Karkare in an ambush after leaving the hospital.

The terrorists then targeted Nariman House business and residential complex where they killed at least six people. A two-year-old child, Moshe, survived the attack. In July 2017, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Israel, met Moshe.

The terrorists also attacked the Leopold Cafe which is in the Colaba area close to iconic Taj Hotel. Four of the terrorists attacked that cafe that mostly has tourists along with locals visiting. The terrorists then attacked the Taj hotel, where they killed at least 31 people. The other two terrorists attacked Oberoi-Trident hotel where at least 30 people were killed.

