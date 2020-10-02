2,656 New Coronavirus Cases Found In Pune District

Pune, Oct 1: Pune district reported 2,656 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its case count to 2,86,677, a health official said on Thursday evening. The death toll in the district reached 6,598 with 69 patients succumbing to the infection during this period.

“Of 2,656 cases, 1,036 were found in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which has so far recorded 1,46,327 patients. However, 1,170 patients were also discharged from city hospitals,” the official said. With 633 new cases, the count in Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation area stands at 78,714.

