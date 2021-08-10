26,708 Cases of Rapes, 27,827 Minors Abducted in MP Since 2017, Home Minister Informs State Assembly

Madhya Pradesh has recorded total 26,708 cases of rapes since year 2017, Home minister Narottam Mishra said in a written reply submitted to the state assembly.

The question was raised by Congress MLA Jitu Patwari, and he had asked for details on women’s murder, rapes and gang rapes.

A total of 2,663 women were murdered in the period, the minister said adding that 27,827 minors were abducted while 854 adult women were kidnapped during the period. Out of 16,038 accused named in these cases, 1,353 could not be arrested.

Two SHOs and an ASI are facing criminal cases in the matter and 19 other policemen are facing departmental enquiry.

“In the last four years, 26,708 cases of rapes, 37 cases of murders after gang rape and 27827 cases of abduction of minor girls were reported in last four years in the state,” tweeted MP Congress quoting the reply. “Shivraj ji! why this stain on the state’s face.”

In the written reply submitted in the assembly, the Home minister also said that a total of 28 cases of forceful conversion (love jihad) were reported in the state since March 21, 2021.

Indore reported maximum five cases while Bhopal reported one such case. Out of 37 named in the matter, six accused were granted bail by the court, Narottam Mishra said in response to a question from BJP MLA Krishna Gaur.

