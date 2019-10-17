Take the pledge to vote

27 Chennai Students Jailed for Staring at Witnesses During Murder Trial in Tiruvallur Court

According to the police, the students were mobilised by the accused and were trying to scare the witnesses in a murder case in a move that seemed to have been inspired by actor Dhanush's latest movie 'Asuran'.

October 17, 2019
New Delhi: At least 27 college students of a Chennai college were arrested from a court room on Tuesday for staring at witnesses during an ongoing murder trial. They were accused of attempting to intimidate the witnesses in a case pertaining to the murder of a brick kiln owner in Tiruvallur last year.

Those arrested included first and second-year students of the Nandanam government arts and science college in Chennai and they were trying to help their classmate who is a cousin of two men accused in the murder case, The Indian Express reported.

According to the police, the students were mobilised by the accused and were trying to scare the witnesses in a move that seemed to have been inspired by actor Dhanush's latest movie 'Asuran'.

On being alerted by one of the witnesses, the police managed to arrest 27 out of some 30 present in the court. Those who escaped included the cousin of the accused, who got the students to court.

“There were six witnesses to be heard. As the court procedure was on, one of the witnesses alerted an officer about the suspicious presence of youth inside the hall who were staring at him and others. As the statements of witnesses were being heard in a tense environment, these students had been asked to intimidate them. There were some 30 students and we managed to arrest 27,” The Indian Express quoted an officer who was present in court when the incident happened.

The arrested students were remanded in Puzhal Central Jail in Chennai, police said.

